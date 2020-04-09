By Betsy Biesenbach
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”
Fifty years later, she talked about that egg as bitterly as if it had been eaten only the week before. It was 1934, and the country was in the depths of the Great Depression. My grandparents had taken her sister, her sister’s husband, and their baby girl into the little yellow-and-white house my grandpa built himself on a quiet street in San Antonio, Texas — despite the fact that the siblings had never gotten along. It was just what family did, my grandma explained, though it clearly had not been a happy situation.
Like many people during those hard times, my great-uncle Jerry had lost his job and couldn’t find another. And although his salary had been cut by a third, my grandpa was still working, so he supported them all on what was left of what he earned at the city public works department.
The egg in question was the last one left in the house, and on that particular morning, my grandma and her sister quarreled over who should have it. Since he was a working man and needed his strength, my grandma argued in favor of my grandpa, while Aunt Ellie held out for the baby. I never did find out who got the egg, but my grandma’s silence about the outcome of the story and the fact that my grandpa was the kindest person I’ve ever known makes me think it went to little Harriet after all.
During their lifetimes, my grandparents lived through two world wars and the worst economic downturn in our history — so far. But it was the Great Depression that made the biggest mark on my grandma, and the stories she told me about it likely fostered my lifelong love of history. If nothing else, in 1967, I was probably one of a very few little girls who knew who Herbert Hoover was, and that “Hoovervilles” was the name given to the shanty towns that sprung up to house the homeless. Hoover did not create the Great Depression, but his reluctance to involve the federal government in relief efforts — depending on the private sector instead — did nothing to improve the situation. For the rest of her life, Grandma hated him with a passion.
My grandparents were socially conservative and likely would have been politically conservative, too, had it not been for Hoover and the Depression. But they revered FDR and welcomed his vision of a Great Society that offered hope for a better future to people like them. They were staunch Democrats the rest of their lives.
Very few American died as a direct result of the Great Depression. Thousands will likely die from COVID-19, but most of us will make it through. In a recent article in The Atlantic, writer Ed Yong christened the children who will be born in the next few decades “Generation C”. He believes this post-COVID-19 cohort will grow up in a world drastically different from the one we’re living in now.
I don’t doubt that — this event will likely convince us that the time has come for universal health care. Perhaps our slide into paying more attention to devices than to people will end, as our forced separation reminds us how important we are to each other. Or maybe, having grown up with privation, this generation will crave material goods, as my parents’ generation did.
And what kinds of stories will we tell our grandchildren? We will talk about death and grief and loss, but will we also tell them about people singing on their balconies in Italy and applauding health care workers? Or will our mad scramble to hoard toilet paper stick in our minds — with the day we were down to our last roll seared into our memories, just as the day the last egg was eaten was imbedded into my grandmother’s? Will we share stories of want and fear, or of acts of kindness and moments of happiness we found in spite it of it all?
And what will we teach them about Donald Trump, who has spent this time deflecting blame, passing off disinformation as the truth, pandering to business interests, and offering us no comfort whatsoever?
Likely, we’ll remember him as my grandma remembered Hebert Hoover. And I wonder if there is a modern-day version of FDR out there who will come to our rescue? Maybe it’s up to us to rescue ourselves. And as with my grandma’s generation, the best way to do that is at the polls in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.