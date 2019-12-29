By Betsy Biesenbach
Biesenbach is a Roanoke freelance writer, title examiner and author of “Bits O’ Betsy Biesenbach.”
I belong to a local history page on Facebook, and a while back, someone posted about Edward Watts, who was the richest person and the largest landowner in early 19th century Roanoke. He was a lawyer, and was instrumental in forming Roanoke County from Botetourt County. He and his descendants owned the land that Valley View Mall sits on today. During his lifetime, he was also the largest slaveholder in the area. Someone questioned whether it was right to honor him in light of that last fact. What followed was a lively thread with differing points of view.
It prompted me to think about the role African-Americans played in the establishment of the economy of the Roanoke Valley. Much of the early infrastructure of this country was built by enslaved Africans and their descendants, but I’ve never really thought about what that meant for Roanoke. The valley was settled later than the eastern parts of the state. There weren’t many big plantations and no large-scale public works.
But agriculture, engineering and commercial activity — such as building and operating mills and factories, running businesses, making improvements to transportation and working and managing the farms — were the basis of the wealth accumulated by local white families, and much of their success was due to the free, forced labor and skills provided by enslaved people.
Everyone who lived here — both black and white — helped make what was once a stagecoach stop in a marsh into a thriving city. But like the rest of America, the Roanoke Valley owes a huge debt to its enslaved people. It doesn’t justify their enslavement, of course, but the changes that have taken place during the past 200 years would not have been possible without them, and we rarely recognize the size and the importance of their anonymous contribution to the community.
One commentator said since slavery happened so long ago, we should put it behind us — it has nothing to do with us today. I asked her if she felt the same way about the history of the Confederacy, and she agreed, though I’m sure a lot of other people wouldn’t.
Rather than having talked too much about these two entwined subjects, we actually haven’t talked enough about either. As proof, another writer insisted that owners treated their slaves “wonderfully,” and that most of the enslaved people were “happy” with their lot. As wrong as that idea is, it’s what most southerners were taught for generations, and you can’t fault people completely for simply repeating what they’ve always been told.
But history is about facts, and anyone interested in history should want to know the truth. The best way to find the facts, of course, is to go to original sources. In this case, the original source would have been the slave owners and the slaves themselves, but their recollections were hardly unimpeachable. Facts can be twisted, omitted and influenced by whoever is writing history, by how well they are recollected, and by the circumstances under which the information is gathered.
During the Great Depression, for instance, the Works Progress Administration sent writers and historians out to interview people in their communities about slavery. You can bet the descendants of former slaveholders were anxious to present their ancestors in the best light possible, and the children of former slaves — who could have lost their livelihoods or even their lives for saying the wrong thing — were quick to assure interviewers that slavery was just fine, thank you.
Speaking of original sources, I earned a bachelors’ degree from a good university and was a few credits shy of a minor in history. And yet, no instructor ever mentioned the contents of the Articles of Secession — the documents by which the southern states left the union. South Carolina, Mississippi and Texas, for instance, had no problem saying outright that they were leaving because they wanted to keep the institution of slavery. It’s an omission that’s up there with the idea that the first Africans to come to America were indentured servants, when we know now they were sold like cattle off the ships that brought them.
It may take us centuries to recover all the history that’s been withheld from us, but we shouldn’t stop looking. In the meantime, as to the question of whether someone like Watts should be honored for his achievements, of course, he should. But we should always be mindful of the reasons for his success, and of the fact that he didn’t do it alone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.