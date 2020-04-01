“Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.” There’s no evidence Sigmund Freud, the father of modern psychology, ever uttered this line, but it’s become shorthand for saying that sometimes an object is just what it appears to be, and we shouldn’t attribute any deeper meaning to it.
Take a statue of an historical figure on a horse, for example. Sometimes, it’s just a statue of an historical figure on a horse, and is valued just on its artistic merit. But put that statue on a busy street, surround it by a fence and place it on a marble plinth taller than a house and cover that plinth with sculpted gee-gaws of every description, then you have, if you will - a horse of a very different color.
And in addition to that, the statues I’m thinking of are portraits of people with problematic histories - they were slave owners who went to war against their own country - and they were also erected by people who may have wanted to honor them, but also wanted to send a strong message about white supremacy, while glorifying the ideals of the side that lost. In other words, these cigars are certainly more than just cigars.
There’s a good deal of controversy these days about what to do about statues commemorating the Civil War, especially the ones in Charlottesville and on Monument Avenue in Richmond. While they have their defenders, enough people find them such an offensive reminder of the horrors of slavery that localities across the south are tied up in litigation between those who want to keep them and those who don’t.
Some have suggested that rather than destroying them, they should be placed in museums, out of sight of anyone who doesn’t want to be exposed to them. The problem with that is museums don’t want them - mostly because of a lack of space. Another other idea is to place the statues in context by surrounding them with other statuary or exhibits that give a fuller picture of their history and background. But unless those contextual items are just as large and ornamented as the existing statues, they will still be dwarfed and diminished by them.
Kehinde Wiley's “Rumors of War” - a larger-than-life heroic depiction of a black man wearing dreadlocks and Nikes riding a horse - was recently installed in Richmond, not far from Monument Avenue. It matches the Civil War statues in scale and drama, and although I get the point - it recognizes those who were oppressed by the people the other statues honor while taking a poke at their grandiosity - this work makes me a little uneasy. It’s like trying to beat them at their own game, but that game was a shameful one.
A while back, I came up with what I thought was a good solution. If cities and towns would just plant patches of kudzu beneath the statues, in two or three years, no one would know they were there. And if the historical figures they depict are later rehabilitated, all it would take would be a weed-whacker and some herbicide to bring them back. I changed my mind about that idea when someone pointed out that the last thing any southern city needs is more kudzu.
But seriously, as much as I hate to agree with those who defend the statues, they’re right about one thing - you can’t pretend that part of our history never existed. These are depictions of actual historical figures and we need to remember them - for better or worse. To destroy the statues would be just as bad as affirming the doctored version of events southerners have been spoon-fed for generations, and like what they represent or not, they probably qualify as art and have value for that reason alone.
So why can’t the plinths, which are purely decorative, be dismantled and the statues set on the ground on site? In the case of the Jefferson Davis monument, which is totally over the top, but otherwise seems to be a popular spot to sit and rest, the 60-foot granite column could be removed, the statue lowered from the plinth, and contextual exhibits placed around the colonnade. Perhaps by bringing these statues down to our level, we could view these men not as heroes, but as complex human beings just like us. It would be far more instructive to understand them and their strengths and failings than to forget them. To pretend they never existed only invites us to repeat their mistakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.