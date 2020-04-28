By Loni Bier
Bier is retired from the Roanoke Valley non-profit community.
How long is long enough? How many times must a person pay back their dues to society in scorn and rejection, how often must they be passed over for employment or terminated from employment for the sins and indiscretions of a misguided youth? How many years must they check the box that claims them a forever felon for a charge that may no longer even be considered criminal?
The opioid crisis is on the news every night. And while our nation has taken to task the big pharmaceuticals, the nation has yet to address the privately owned methadone clinics. There are now methadone clinics in almost every city of our nation. These clinics provide help for those who have made the decision to stop the insanity of drug use. The clients who frequent these facilities are no longer hard core drug users. These are doctors, nurses, attorneys, soldiers and every profession you could possibly imagine. They wait in line every morning for their prescribed dose of methadone. This medicine keeps them working, helping others and being good stewards of society.
America treats the disease of addiction like a scourge on our society. If any of these people who suffer from addiction had been unfortunately diagnosed with cancer, we would pray over them, coddle them and bring them casseroles. Many employers still equate those using methadone as being active “drug users.” Over half our nation is on anti-depressants, are those individuals considered drug users? Are they being discriminated against? Employers need to be educated in the role that this medicine plays in the lives of former drug users. If employers are not educated about methadone and other alternative medications, it’s certain that the people who are trying to better themselves, improve their lives and the lives of their families could unfortunately rebound and return to their former ways when viable employment isn’t an option. As is all too well known, many former drug users spent time within the criminal justice system and should they not find suitable employment, do we, as taxpayers, want to be paying for their next round of enforced “rehab” when there is an easy and positive solution staring us straight in the face?
No one grew up wanting to become a drug user. They wanted to be architects, doctors, teachers or musicians. And now they can continue to be because of these clinics. So again I ask you, how long is long enough, how long will you hold your judgement against someone who never asked for this disease? Will you, like so many others not consider them for employment or worse yet dismiss them from your employ, all because they are trying to better their life? Be the person you believe yourself to be and lend a hand, offer that word of encouragement and say “it’s been too long”.
