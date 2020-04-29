By Bill Bestpitch
Bestpitch is a member of Roanoke City Council.
As we entered the 21st century, Roanoke was moving into a severe drought. Our water supply decreased to the point that the city imposed restrictions on the use of water. People couldn’t wash their cars or water their lawns, for example.
One woman came to city council complaining that she could not hire someone to pressure-wash her deck. She didn’t want to drain Carvins Cove, she only wanted enough water to give her deck the good cleaning it needed.
But the water restrictions weren’t aimed at her. They were focused on what would provide the greatest benefit to the community as a whole over the long term. The priority was ensuring an adequate supply of water for drinking, cooking, and bathing.
As one day without rain led to the next and the one after that, then-city manager Darlene Burcham began using a phrase that helped people recognize the limits of the crisis: “Today, we are one day closer to the end of the drought.”
We didn’t know when that day would come, but we knew that the drought would not last forever. We realized that we didn’t need to worry about the next decade, we only had to make it through one day at a time.
Sure enough, the rains finally came. Our dried-up creeks and rivers began returning to their normal flows, and Carvins Cove filled again. Every morning, The Roanoke Times reports the level of the reservoir. Usually, it’s full pool, 1170 feet, no change from the day before.
Now, we struggle with a new crisis, unprecedented in our lifetimes. “Social distancing” is our new watchword, even though most of us never heard the term until a few weeks ago. We all have experienced the disruption in our daily routines.
The governor and the city have established restrictions that most, if not all, of us despise. Can’t use the greenways? Can’t get a meal at my favorite restaurant? Can’t greet my friend with a big hug or even a handshake? What kind of life it that?
Well, like it or not, it’s the kind of life that will save lives. It’s the way to protect most of us by decreasing transmission of the virus, reducing the incidence of serious illness and death, and following the guidance of scientists, doctors, and other healthcare professionals.
It’s the way to make sure that we’re one day closer to the end of the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.