By Maureen McNamara Best
Best is the Director of Strategic Planning with Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP, www.LEAPforLocalFood.org).
In early March, Kat Johnson started planting five acres of produce at Fields Edge Farm in Floyd, destined for local restaurants, small grocers, food hubs, schools, farmers markets, and on-farm sales.
Then the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic led to drastic changes: Local restaurants had to trim operations and lay off staff. Farmers markets shifted to protect (physical distancing) farmers and customers. Schools, school cafeterias, and food pantries closed. Community members are out of work or trying to get by without a paycheck. Grocery store shelves run bare and people clamor to find their way to healthful, nutrient-dense, delicious food. And Kat? Kat still has her vegetables in the ground.
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us all to decide what is “essential.” Food tops the list. It has also forced us to see that a world in which our food comes from thousands of miles away makes us vulnerable, especially in times of crisis..
The challenge of disrupted multinational supply chains can be an opportunity to see our land, farmers, and local businesses in a new way. If we don’t take a hard look at our local food system now, then when will we plan for resiliency? Local food systems feed communities, drive economies, and employ countless people from farmworkers to school nutrition workers.
The small farms that root local food systems are at the forefront of rural economic development, land conservation, and environmental sustainability. Farming is hard in good times. Farmers — like Cameron Terry with Garden Variety Harvest in Roanoke City, Susanna Thornton with Thornfield Farms in Botetourt County, and Jerry Conner with Four Oaks Farm in Franklin County — are all shifting their operations, distribution channels and financial plans so that they can continue to feed us. We need to do what we can to keep them farming.
In Kat’s words, “I see a great opportunity to be inspired (re-inspired) by our food system, and the power of local communities to feed themselves and be reminded how valuable their local farm is to their health, and their sense of security... This is a time to make sure that local farms are growing and distributing food – and you better believe we are seeding like crazy at the farm – because this is the backbone of food security.”
It is not time for fear-mongering or alarmism, but rather time to consider how we nourish ourselves and our community. This is a call to f(arms).
Many of us, myself included, struggle to stay positive and action-oriented in this time of grief and crisis. Consider putting energy into your community, into your soil. It will help to feed us all.
Plant a garden (containers, yard, community garden plot). Share your bounty with neighbors and community groups. Join a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA, weekly share of a farmer or group of farmers’ produce all summer long). Choose local products at Roanoke Co+op. Buy directly from farmers. Shop at farmers markets and online local food marketplaces. Order takeout from restaurants and food businesses who buy from local farmers.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people are starting to see local farmers as essential. In times of stability, we take the ever-refilling shelves in the supermarket for granted. It’s only when those shelves are empty that we stop and think about how fragile the global food system can be. If the fresh food can’t travel thousands of miles in refrigerated trucks from California, how will we feed ourselves? Buying local is not a boutique hobby for the few, but a vital need for all. Regardless of global disruptions, we have food in our own community, and it happens to be the healthiest, freshest food available. For more information, to connect to your local farmers, learn about markets, sign up for a community garden or farm share, check out www.leapforlocalfood.org.
