By Robert Benne
Benne is a retired college professor from Salem.
Greta Thunberg should redirect her denunciations of “How Dare You!” to the proper targets: her parents, teachers, and other climate alarmists who have given her such an frightful adolescence. A 16-year-old Swede who is living an unprecedentedly secure material existence, made possible partly by fossil fuels, has been led to think it will all end in a dozen years. She and the rest of the alarmists are calling for drastic action that would dramatically alter the comfortable and free life she and most of us are living, all on the basis of hysterical doomsday fears that are more fanatically religious than rational.
As Christianity has faded in the West, new religions have taken its place. A major replacement is environmentalism in both its reasonable and fanatic versions. The reasonable version posits that there is climate change, but didn’t we all know that? We know that Greenland once had extensive agriculture, that there was a Little Ice Age, and that temperatures on earth are gradually rising. The rise seems at least in part at to be man-made and we’d be wise to be better stewards of our environment
All religions, including Christianity, have offshoots that become fanatical. The Reformation, for example, had its “enthusiasts” who expected that the whole cosmos stood at a tipping point, and they acted accordingly. Apocalyptic irruptions have occurred throughout the history of the West, one of which seems to be happening in fanatic environmentalism. Greta is an adolescent icon of that irruption, which has hyped climate change into apocalyptical proportions. Thus, extreme actions must be taken, most having to do with the consolidation of governmental control over the economy. (Some adherents have been honest enough to admit that it is mostly about promoting socialism, not protecting the environment.)
Signs that we are dealing with a fanatical extreme of the religion are these:
Certainty that the end is near. We have had many such predictions recently. I am old enough to have been in a lecture room in 1970 when Paul Ehrlich announced that by 1980 there would be a “great die off” in which four billion people, including 65 million Americans, would succumb to hunger because the world could no longer feed a population expanding in geometrical proportions. In 1974 great fears arose about another ice age about to overcome us. Al Gore prophesied in 2006 that in ten years we would be at the point of no return. We would be in a “true planetary emergency.” Nearer to home, an environmentalist who spoke at Roanoke College in the early 2000s predicted that by 2015 property values in the Roanoke Valley would skyrocket as people fled the flooded Atlantic coast. Shucks. My property values have pretty much remained the same.
The rejection of natural gas and nuclear energy. A sure sign of fanaticism is its rejection of natural gas as an important ally in reducing carbon emissions, which it already has done in the United States. Instead, natural gas is viewed as part of the original sin of humans using fossil fuels. For some resistors against the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the real outrage is that it conveys that evil natural gas, made possible by that “frickin’ frackin’.” On the contrary, the use of natural gas and small nuclear plants — and renewables — can help reduce greenhouse gases. Further, the fanatical edge seems oblivious to the facts that China and India — and the developing world — will continue with their heavy emissions regardless of what we do. It will be crazy for us to engage in radical policies to reduce emissions to zero when that would make scarcely any difference in world-wide emissions. In fact, the better strategy would be to make natural gas and nuclear—along with renewables—more available to them.
In September 500-some European scientists signed the “European Climate Declaration” that recommended that we “follow a climate policy based on sound science, realistic economics, and a genuine concern for those harmed by costly but unnecessary attempts at mitigation.” Without denying that there is indeed climate change, the report noted that warming is less than half the originally projected rate, and that climate models have many shortcomings as policy tools. In short, they declared: “There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic.” They believe that we have ample time to reflect and adapt. The aim of international policy should be to provide reliable, less polluting, and affordable energy at all times, and throughout the world. Let’s be better stewards without the fanaticism.
