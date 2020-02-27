By Nathaniel Raymond Benjamin
Benjamin is the grandson of the late R.R. Wilkinson. He lives in Pennsylvania.
Reverend Dr. Raymond R. Wilkinson (1923-1993) known as the Rev. R.R. Wilkinson was a civil rights leader and trailblazer for integration in Roanoke. Wilkinson served as pastor of Hill Street Baptist Church for 33 years while also serving as President of the NAACP Chapter in Roanoke from 1959 to 1969.
In early 1960 Wilkinson was frustrated with Roanoke government for being uncooperative and unwilling to work with the NAACP to change race relations in Roanoke. In August 1960 Wilkinson took matters into his own hands and recruited black business owner A. Byron Smith, Rev. Emmett L. Green, and Dr. Maynard Law to organize a Bi-Racial Committee made up of 24 Roanoke black and white preachers, doctors, lawyers, and business owners whose main purpose were to peacefully integrate downtown Roanoke. This secret Bi-Racial Committee orchestrated strategies to achieve non-violent integration. Wilkinson would also quietly hold secret meetings at night with white business owners and city leaders to negotiate plans to help smooth over the integration process in Roanoke.
As a result of the Bi-Racial Committee efforts, on August 27th, 1960 led by Wilkinson, the Woolworth and Kress department stores and lunch counters integrated peacefully. In all 17 lunch counters were integrated along with the American Theater, Hotels, and many more establishments throughout Roanoke.
On September 7th, 1960 led by Wilkinson, all Roanoke public schools started integration. Wilkinson’s own 8- and 7-year-old daughters Cassandra Wilkinson and Nadine Wilkinson also made history that day attending an all-white Melrose Elementary school for the first time in Roanoke. Surrounded by reporters and cameras, the wife of Rev. Wilkinson and former first lady of Hill Street Baptist Church Euphesenia Wilkinson bravely escorted her two daughters to school that day without any incidents.
In August 1961, the NFL Baltimore Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers planned to meet for an exhibition game prior to the beginning of the season in a segregated Victory Stadium. Wilkinson reached out to the black NFL players on the Colts and Steelers teams in a telegram to the twelve Steelers and seven Colts asking them not to play in a segregated stadium. Wilkinson, Roanoke Chamber of Commerce official Jack Smith, team representatives, including Pittsburgh P.R. director Don Kellett, halfback Buddy Young, and the personnel director of the Colts, all met in a downtown Roanoke hotel on the Wednesday before the game. Roanoke officials decided to not follow Virginia segregation laws for the game at Victory Stadium. All nineteen players agreed to suit up for the exhibition contest. Wilkinson and NAACP members brought tickets and sat in segregated seats in Victory Stadium with no incidents.
In 1963 Wilkinson and the NAACP led a protest to remove Roanoke landfill which was placed in the middle of the black neighborhood in Washington Park. On May 13th, 1963 Wilkinson confronted Roanoke city council with a platoon of support from both black and white pastors and clergymen.Wilkinson challenged Roanoke City Council to close and remove dump and garbage out of the Black neighborhood at the site known as Washington Park dump once and for all or face demonstrations. At one point, Wilkinson threatens to organize a “Baby Carriage Brigade” demonstration and march young mother’s with their babies in carriages down to Washington Park hand in hand to form a human chain barricade to block the entrance to the dump to prevent dump trucks from entering Washington Park.” The demonstration threats worked. Finally to avoid any demonstrations the Roanoke City Council voted to close Washington Park dump permanently and on June 1, 1963 the dump was moved to another location.
Wilkinson also fought hard for diversity in Roanoke department stores, schools, police and fire departments advocating for hiring and promoting more African Americans. In response to Roanoke merchant’s reluctance in hiring blacks, Wilkinson threatened to initiate a “Selective Buying” campaign where blacks would only shop in stores where they were hired.
Wilkinson spearheaded the charge for equal rights for African Americans in Roanoke He was a pioneer and warrior for social justice who sparked desegregation in Roanoke during the height of the civil rights movement. His legacy lives on in Roanoke today.
