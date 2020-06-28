By Ryan A. Bell
Bell is coordinator of Family and Community Engagement Office of School Counseling and Equity for Roanoke City Public Schools.
Since the heinous killing of George Floyd, I’ve been experiencing this overwhelming emotion that I couldn’t quite describe. The intensity by which this feeling consumed me was indescribable. It would come flooding in when I would see images of white protestors shielding Black protestors. I would be overcome with this emotion when my white friends and colleagues would ask me, “Ryan what can we do?” For a few days, I thought I had escaped the feeling. However, I was involved in conversation with an organization I sit on the board of, which hasn’t had the best relationship with the Black community.
Members asked, “How can we show up?” There it was again, this feeling I just couldn’t shake. Something interesting happened on this call. A colleague, who is Black, cautioned the organization’s desire to speak out now. Not because the gesture would not be appreciated or welcomed, but rather highlighting the reality that if this particular organization decided to speak up in the moment, we the Black community, would be watching to see what they did next.
Then it hit me, while I am appreciative of all my white friends and colleagues and the level of concern and commitment to swift action over the past few weeks, I could not shake the fact that I was experiencing a sense of, annoyance and a disheartened spirit because deep down inside I fear this is just a moment in time for many white people. I found myself questioning if they truly realize or seek to understand the persistent reality of the Black experience in America. I had been searching for the words to explain this and not make it seem as if my white brothers and sisters are in a “damned if you do, damned if don’t,” situation. Fast forward, I was watching a sermon by Sarah Jakes-Roberts where she masterfully explained the delicate relationship between pressure and character. She gave an example of her and her sister getting into some trouble as kids; once their parents began to question them, she knew she was in trouble because her sister would tell the truth immediately. She on the other hand as she described, “would get around to it eventually, after a certain amount of pressure had been applied.”
Pressure is defined as; continuous physical force exerted on or against an object by something in contact with it. In a flash this word took on new meaning for me when coupled with that second aspect of Jakes-Roberts sermon: character. This insight has shaped my new response to the questions, Ryan what can I do or how can we show up? You see after that story Jakes-Roberts challenged listeners to display the level of character 24/7 that they display under pressure. My response in these moments of questioning is now a challenge or a caution to my white brothers and sisters to display the same level of character in moments of gray as they are in this moment of extreme pressure. The last moments of George Floyd’s life being stolen from him on video provided a level of weight that forced the entire world to pick a side; leaving no area of uncertainty around what may have happened or what threat he may have posed. There was absolutely no room left to make an excuse for the officer, or call into question the actions of the person being murdered at the hands of that officer. Watching this man being treated as Dr. William “Bill” Lee described “as less than human,” the world could clearly see and understand that this act was pure evil.
What exactly am I trying to say? Well, here it is. While I appreciate your concern, while we appreciate your concern, we also will be watching to see when the circumstances aren’t as cut and dry producing a level of pressure that forces a certain level of moral character, how will you show up? When you notice a colleague using microaggressions or your municipality closing voting precincts that effect Black communities, will you show up? When you notice a Black school being treated as the revolving door of administration training, will you show up? When the name at the end of police brutality is Kionte Spencer, will you show up?
Because in the end we, too, as Dr. King once said, “will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
