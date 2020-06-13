By Dick Bauman
Bauman is retired from the insurance business and lives in Blacksburg.
Another black man has been murdered by a white police officer. The alleged crime was attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. That broke the dam and now there’s a river of rage running through America. Cities are on fire, protestors carrying signs saying “No Justice, No Peace” and “Black Lives Matter” are confronted by police and National Guard with batons, tear gas, rubber bullets and tanks. Neighborhood stores that had just reopened are being burned and looted by a criminal fringe element taking advantage of the chaos. Residents who depend on those stores for goods and services have lost access to their providers. How much of the damage was caused by the radical right to bring blame on the demonstrators?
Instead of calling for calm and order, instead of trying to stop the violence and heal the wounds, the president of the “United” States is threatening White House demonstrators with “the most vicious dogs, the most ominous weapons” if the gates are breached. He is bringing back images of the brutality against the Civil Rights struggle of the ’60s, of “Bull” Conner in Birmingham, and quoting the Miami police chief’s threat “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”. He called for [pepper spray] to clear protestors around the White House so that he could cross to St. John’s Episcopal Church to pose with a Bible in a gross perversion of the message of Jesus. He threatened the use of “heavily armed” military to control the demonstrations. This is not yet Tiananmen Square, but that cloud looms.
We have the crisis of the pandemic compounded by the crisis of fatal civil rights abuse. These crises have revealed again the flaws in our “democracy”. We must change. We must change our health care system, we must change our criminal justice system. We must change a host of failures in our federal system to protect our people and our environment.
We must change this imperious administration that is destroying our nation. The way to bring about change is to be active in our participation in government, to demonstrate peacefully, to engage our representatives, and most importantly, to vote. Our failure as citizens to fully exercise our right to vote is to open the door to autocracy and abuse of power. We are seeing the fruits of that failure now. That message must reach the protestors and all who feel the outrage at injustice and abuse of power.
