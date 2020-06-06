By Robin Barnhill
Barnhill is a retired health care worker in Roanoke. She’s started a petition on Change.org to change the name of Lee Plaza and take down the Lee monument.
During the ugly events of August 2017 in Charlottesville, people carried the Confederate battle bag while chanting words of hate, and sometimes these people were in the same group with others who were carrying the Nazi swastika. Many cities across the country quickly started taking down Confederate monuments, but not in Virginia because of Code of Virginia § 15.2-1812. Memorials for war veterans. On March 8, 2020, the Virginia legislature passed measures to allow local governments to decide the fate of these monuments on public property.
Now that the law has changed, it is time for Roanoke to take the right action and remove the Lee Monument and rename Lee Plaza. It is an affront to our African American community. According to Mark Elliott, a history professor at UNC Greensboro, “The vast majority of [these monuments] were built between the 1890s and 1950s, which matches up exactly with the era of Jim Crow segregation.”
Jim Crow laws were a collection of state and local statutes that legalized racial segregation. Named after a black minstrel show character, the laws —which existed for about 100 years, from the post-Civil War era until 1968 — were meant to marginalize African Americans by denying them the right to vote, hold jobs, get an education, or other opportunities. Those who attempted to defy Jim Crow laws often faced arrest, fines, jail sentences, violence, and death. The Civil Rights protests during the 1960s also involved murder, the bombing of a church killing little girls, and eventually the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Considering that most Civil War action happened in other parts of Virginia, Roanoke doesn’t need a Lee Monument. Post-Civil War Roanoke was known as the town of Big Lick and was chartered in 1874. In 1882, it became the town of Roanoke, and in 1884 it was chartered as the independent city of Roanoke, so it was not even here during the Civil War.
Of historical note, the Gainsboro community was also evolving at that time and was called Old Lick. The area became present-day Gainsboro and began to develop as a predominantly African American community. The urban renewal programs of the 1960s and 1970s changed the Gainsboro neighborhood forever. The Roanoke Civic Center now stands on land that once belonged to African Americans. Houses, churches, and businesses were torn down, displacing many families, and changing the overall fabric and character of the neighborhood until this day.
People can argue all day long about history and causes of the war, but one fact remains as truth: Slavery was one of the issues of the war. The Confederate Constitution prohibited the Confederate government and Confederate states from restricting slavery in any way. Civil War monuments that are not commemorative memorials to the fallen should be removed so healing can begin.
The Lee monument was not installed in Roanoke until after the Brown v. Board of Education decision of the U.S. Supreme Court and during the era of Massive Resistance to school integration. The Roanoke City Courthouse, diagonally across the intersection of Church Avenue and Third Street, is now named the Oliver White Hill Justice Center in honor of one of the attorneys who argued the Brown case. How is it appropriate to maintain a monument to Lee so near the building that celebrates one of Virginia’s great civil rights leaders?
Prior to 1861, Lee was one of the top generals in the U.S. Army, serving in the Mexican War and as Superintendent of the Military Academy at West Point. To hold his position as an officer, he took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. In taking up arms against his country, he violated that oath and committed treason as defined by Article III, Section 3 of that Constitution.
Citizens who want to honor Lee for what he did before and after the Civil War have every right to do so on private property, while citizens of Roanoke have every right to insist that monuments on public property reflect the values of liberty and justice for all. I submit that now is the time to recognize the pain and suffering the monuments represent. Please sign the petition “Time to remove the Lee Monument and rename Lee Plaza” at change.org and share it with others.
