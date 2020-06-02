By Justin Askins
Askins teaches in the English Department at Radford University.
After serving in the United States army, my father began his post-war career sweeping streets in Manhattan. Without a high school diploma and the product of the Great Depression, he understood that a permanent job would allow him and my mother to raise a family and eventually fulfill the American Dream of buying a house. However, even with his limited education he rose to become the second in charge of the New York City Department of Sanitation. At that point he had a chauffeur and his daily job was to inspect the incinerators and dumps in each borough. His most important duty occurred during the snowstorms that seemed so immense during my childhood where he oversaw the cleanup efforts and often worked tirelessly until the city was once again moving. I was rather proud of him.
He once took me to the largest dump in the world, Fresh Kills in Staten Island (where I grew up), and had one of the bulldozer operators let me sit with him on the largest Caterpillar machine, a D-9 bulldozer, and steer it for a few minutes (you used the treads to turn), a feeling of remarkable power.
I remember while I was starting my doctoral work in English in 1980, my father said to me quite seriously that he had hoped I might one day become the Sanitation Commissioner, a position denied him mainly because it was a political appointment. I simply laughed at him.
Forty years later I am finishing up my career as a Professor at Radford University. For the past four years I had struggled with many health problems and at one point I was unable to walk 100 yards without resting on my hiking stick.
Switch to today and my health problems are under control and I take daily walks in Jefferson National forest and usually an evening stroll on the abandoned Virginia Tech campus. I ride my bike and do some weights every day.
It was on a drive one cloudy winter day to Big Stony Creek that the amount of garbage by the side of the road simply appalled me. There was no view of the mountains and no green to buffer the amount of litter. I decided then that I would try to do something about it.
For years I have been a one-man patrol on several locations in Jefferson. I collect all the garbage I see and keep an eye on over 3 miles of dirt roads. I don’t like picking up this junk but I do like throwing my bag of litter into a garbage can.
Now my plan was to set up a website called “The 500 Club,” which would simply list the names of any people who picked up 500 pieces of litter, with an R next to the names of those who did it more than once. I contacted Josh Nease at RU, and recently he finished the website and the startup has begun. I don’t expect significant results (my many years as an environmentalist showed me that despite much effort often the results are meager) but I hope a few people will try to help and even one less piece of litter is a blessing.
I think my father would be pleased. I have come full circle — I am now a garbage man.
