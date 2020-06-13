By Robert Andrews
Andrews is a Salem resident. He is a 2015 graduate of Salem High School and graduated from the University of Virginia with a BA in economics in 2019. He is a Legislative Aide to Del. Joe McNamara (VA-08) and serves as vice-chairman of the Salem Republican Committee, and chairman of the Roanoke Valley Young Republicans.
Our country was brought to its knees on May 25, 2020 when George Floyd was ignominiously killed by a police officer. The officer held him against the pavement with knee on neck for nearly ten minutes while three other officers stood and watched. The subsequent autopsy verified Mr. Floyd’s cause of death: mechanical asphyxiation. This was a sad day for America.
This tragedy sparked outrage across our country — from everyday citizens to elected officials and celebrities. The anger is justified. Not only was it a repugnant violation of human rights and common law, it also appears to have violated the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which serves to protect us from cruel and unusual punishment. The officer’s actions were cruel, unusual, and unambiguously unjustified.
Floyd’s death sparked a call for action to change a justice system that many believe to wrongfully target African Americans. People took to the streets to peacefully protest and voice their concerns. As nationwide protests continued, a group of individuals within these masses began to engage in violent acts — looting stores, burning buildings, and ravaging communities. The rioters’ actions were wrong to both the peaceful demonstrators and their communities.
Rioters not only destroyed property; they destroyed lives —including African American lives. Just ask Atlanta business owner Zola Dias — owner of Attom Concept Inc., which was destroyed by rioters. “I’m very emotional when I talk about it because I put my soul and life in this business,” he told the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Peaceful protesting is a sacred right, and it is enshrined into our country’s constitution —destroying lives is not.
Unfortunately, many individuals — including famous figures —took to social media to legitimize these atrocious acts using the words of America’s greatest civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe tweeted, “Dr. King said, “Riots are the language of the unheard.” Blacks are tired of not having their voices heard…Racism hasn’t gotten worse; we’ve gotten better at documenting it.”
Senior CNN Political analyst Kirsten Powers tweeted, “The looting is not the problem. WE ARE THE PROBLEM. We have not heard the cries … ‘The riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?’ MLK, Jr.”
Even one of my peers on social media lamented, “‘Riots are the language of the unheard.’ — MLK. We need change.”
Dr. King did say, “riots are the language of the unheard,” but to suggest that he was legitimizing the use of violence as a just medium of public demonstration is neither factual nor consistent with his body of work. MLK never encouraged violence. From the March on Washington to the March from Birmingham to Selma, Dr. King led peaceful movements. After the 1965 Selma March he remarked, “There never was a moment in American history more honorable and more inspiring than the pilgrimage of clergymen and laymen of every race and faith pouring into Selma to face danger at the side of its embattled Negroes.”
In a 1966 speech, Dr. King said, “If every Negro in America turns their back on non-violence, I’m going to stand up as the lone voice and say this is the wrong way.” Although he was addressing black Americans in that speech, this message applies to all of us.
All Americans should be sickened by the murder of George Floyd and other innocent people by our justice system; at the same time, using MLK’s words to normalize riots and violence against other innocent people to foster change is wrong. Furthermore, it completely contradicts what Dr. King stood for, and it contradicts his legacy of peacefully protesting to cultivate change.
Suggesting that the United States has made no progress in race relations and within our criminal justice system in the last 50 years is untrue. It is also wrong to suggest that our work is done. A building that is only partially constructed cannot stand. It must be completed. This is also true for our mission to create a more perfect union.
True justice is the war of absolute good against absolute evil. Destroying innocent people’s lives is an absolute evil that will achieve no absolute good. Saying otherwise deconstructs and cheapens the concept of justice. Dr. King knew this.
As he put it, “violence creates many more social problems than it solves.” I pray that Americans seek true justice — absolute good triumphing over absolute evil — going forward.
