By Basil Akers
Akers is CEO of Bizdudes Inc. and iTASKZ Inc. He lives in Roanoke.
TIME Magazine on May 19, 2003 had a cover entitled: ‘Why They Don’t Make Democrats Like They Used To (And How to Fix It”) by Joe Klein. This TIME issue was instructive for its focus on the changing political landscape that was impacting the United States at that time. Reading between the lines of the article were the factors that voters are experiencing a disconnect at an unprecedented pace between them and their elected officials. The TIME cover contained a photograph of a smiling and confident Franklin D. Roosevelt, the photo and graphics of which demonstrated clearly that a visual speaks louder than a thousand words and more profoundly than a myriad of tweets.
The implications are clear for the 2020 election of a President. The challenges for Roosevelt were profound. The Great Depression of 1929 had dislocated the lives and fortunes of millions of people. The looming upheavals in Europe and Germany presented an unknown and ominous force that clearly defined the need for focused, mature and intelligent leadership in that period of financial and military uncertainty.
The challenges of the next decade are different in scope but similar in their potential impact. The impacts of technology on jobs and energy policy on the environment will result in a landscape in the next decade that few can barely perceive today. The challenges will require more than disjointed tweets and erratic policies. While Trump has made multiple forays into domestic and foreign issues into subjects that should be examined; they have resulted in failed outcomes in North Korea, Syria and likely in Afghanistan and Iraq. And while the trillion-dollar tax cut has increased employment and disposable income, there is no solution proffered except some obscure fifteen-year plan on eliminating the deficit. The tax cut has resulted in increased interest rates that have increased the cost of mortgages and in cities raising property and sales tax rates that have nullified any beneficial increase in real incomes.
The presidency requires a person of calm demeanor, real backbone, verified integrity, resolute focus and proven achievements in business and the courage to speak the truth. Michael Bloomberg began his life in an ordinary family and worked inordinately hard to build his business and has never declared bankruptcy in contrast to the current President. Mike Bloomberg may tell bad jokes, but he is not a “Grabber” which is a physical assault and one with which Trump is comfortable. The 2020 election provides an opportunity to end the disconnect and engage the connection with the person who is a proven leader. The person who is a proven leader who will connect with a citizenry who is searching for a person that embodies leadership. Michael Bloomberg is that person.
