By Melvin Adams
Adams is the chairman of the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee of Virginia. He lives in Bedford County.
I am often amused by the writings of self-proclaimed experts on Republican politics in Virginia. The latest I read was an article written by Sophia A Nelson and published in The Roanoke Times on June 28, 2020. According to the article, her stated Republican credentials are: “former Republican Congressional Committee counsel.”
Like so many self-proclaimed experts, she spoke negatively about our party and my fellow Republicans, implying that we were uninformed and out of touch with reality. However, she told me everything I needed to know when she stated her position as a “never Trumper” with clear opposition to President Trump being at the top of our Republican ticket. I have to ask, “Who is out of touch with reality?”
In her article, Nelson focused on the politics of the 5th Congressional District, though she herself is from “Northern Virginia”. She chided our voters for ousting Congressman Riggleman, citing opposition to the same-sex marriage he performed last year. No doubt that was a factor for some, but voters had their individual reasons for their rejection of the congressman, who only received 42% of the vote.
But that isn’t all! She made derogatory remarks against Virginia Republicans who care about protecting our monuments. She showed her colors when she addressed Bob Good, our 5th District Congressional nominee, as being a “born-again Christian and former official at Liberty University.” She scolded Republicans who still believe in traditional marriage and family, stating “Republicans must get a grip and come into the 21st century.”
Bottom line, Nelson may think herself elite, but she doesn’t understand the great red-blooded Republicans of rural Virginia; our farmers, our small business owners, our entrepreneurs, our artisans, much of our faith community, our citizens of all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. In the 5th, and in most of Central and Southwest Virginia, the vast majority are conservative in their views and their politics. They haven’t and will not sell out their principles.
Here is what I know. There is a lot of diversity in Virginia. That is a good thing. The United States is a “melting pot” in the world. But a political party who tries to be all things to all men in that pot will soon lose its way. Look at the new progressive, socialist Democratic Party!
People care about the principles and core values a party stands for and believes in. The Republican Party of Virginia believes:
n That the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of human needs and economic justice
n That all individuals are entitled to equal rights, justice, and opportunities and should assume their responsibilities as citizens in a free society
n That fiscal responsibility and budgetary restraints must be exercised at all levels of government
n That the Federal Government must preserve individual liberty by observing Constitutional limitations
n That peace is best preserved through a strong national defense
n That faith in God, as recognized by our Founding Fathers is essential to the moral fiber of the Nation.
