By Makunda Abdul-Mbacke
Abdul-Mbacke is a Yale and Harvard trained physician, with over 20 years of practice. For the past 13 years she has owned Piedmont Preferred Women’s Healthcare located in Ridgeway, Va., and Eden, N.C. Abdul-Mbacke is an active leader in the Martinsville/Henry County Chapter of Virginia Organizing.
As a board certified OB/GYN, I treat women in all stages of life, from puberty to menopause, providing them with the care they need to be healthy and take care of their families.
I work in a rural hospital where all doctors help take care of unassigned patients — those who don’t have a local physician they see regularly because they may not have insurance and are not able to afford regular medical care.
Thanks to the recent expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, we may have fewer such patients in the near future. Around 300,000 Virginians will gain coverage through Medicaid, but for some people it’s too little too late.
I recently treated a young woman admitted to our emergency room with vaginal bleeding that ended up indicating a much more serious condition: cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is preventable and treatable with regular care. Unfortunately, my uninsured patient didn’t get access to that care in time to prevent her cancer or even catch it early.
At thirty years of age, she had never had a Pap smear. When she finally got coverage under Medicaid expansion this year, she came in to get treatment for her pain and bleeding. But by then, the large fungating, friable mass in her uterus revealed advanced cancer. I had to transfer her to a cancer specialist 90 miles away.
Treatment for her cancer is just the beginning. Even with Medicaid, she may face significant out of pocket costs for her healthcare given the distance she has to travel, the variety of providers she may encounter, time off from work, and other costs.
Although my patient got treatment in the end, she may not have ever needed it if she could just have gotten health care in the beginning. Cervical cancer is entirely preventable, but my patient missed getting the vaccine intended to prevent cervical cancer; She missed interacting with the healthcare system to receive Pap smears starting at age 21 that detect disease early.
A system that doesn’t guarantee people preventive care is a failing system. And because of that failure, this young woman faces a difficult treatment that will likely rob her of child-bearing and may take her life depending on how aggressive the cancer proves.
Our healthcare system is sick. It’s infected with greed and politics that is like a cancer eating away at our health and economic security.
The sad truth is that all too often healthcare in America boils down to zip code. In this age of increasing inequality and profound corporate greed, a patient’s zip code determines everything from education and housing, to access to healthy food and life expectancy.
The nation’s best hospitals have the latest research, the best doctors, and the best facilities, but are only accessible to wealthier patients. Because we treat healthcare as a marketplace, the highest quality care goes to the highest bidders.
But more than half of all Americans don’t live within an hour of the “best” hospitals. In fact, most live near the smaller, underfunded hospitals found in low-resource inner cities and rural towns. Like my patient, their quality of health care is confined by a zip code where few options may be available and affordable coverage is limited.
A market may be good for selling cars, electronics, or luxury items, but it doesn’t work for healthcare. Health is not a commodity--it’s a public good that fundamentally underlies our country’s ability to achieve equity, security, and quality of life for all people.
As a first hand witness to early death, premature birth, and the unfair burden of disease that lands on so many of my patients, I urge lawmakers to stop playing partisan games and take the necessary action to guarantee that everyone can get the care they need.
Lip service during election season is not enough: we need universal health care coverage now.