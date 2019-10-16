BLACKSBURG — It was a wild six weeks for Virginia Tech football.
The offensive fireworks fans expected in the preseason never came, leading to an early end to Ryan Willis’ tenure as the team’s starting quarterback.
Tech suffered its worst home loss in four-plus decades only to bounce back the following week and beat two-touchdown favorite Miami on the road in one of the wildest games of coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.
The Hokies’ recent two-game win streak hasn’t filled the fan base with an abundance of confidence, but there’s no disputing that new starting quarterback Hendon Hooker provided a spark for the program.
Can it last? Tech has a big test this weekend with a resurgent North Carolina team and talented true freshman quarterback Sam Howell.
Here’s a look at what we learned about Virginia Tech through the first six games of the 2019 season.
Rising star
Sophomore Chamarri Conner replaced last year’s starter Khalil Ladler at whip and quickly turned into Tech’s top playmaker. Defensive coordinator Bud Foster has relied on the safety in blitz packages (and Conner has come through a team-leading four sacks). He’s also responsible for a series of bruising open-field tackles.
Conner hasn’t been perfect — he had a rough outing against Duke (as did much of the defense) — but his swagger hasn’t faltered.
Keene’s emergence
Tight end Dalton Keene has nine catches for 126 yards with three touchdowns during the team’s current two-game win streak. He had six catches for 27 yards in the first four games and didn’t have any receptions in two of those games.
Tech’s coaching staff tie Keene’s jump in production to the Hokies’ improved ground game and the concerns opposing teams have over containing Hooker. With defenses packing in the box — and bringing their linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage — Keene’s ability to slip into the flat and make plays in space has incresed. Tech is 4-1 going back to last season when Keene scores a touchdown. It’s a small sample size, but probably something the Hokies would like to continue exploiting.
Youth movement 2.0
Yes, this team has more experience than they did a year ago, but it’s still young.
The Hokies have four first-year players starting — wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, right guard Doug Nester, center Bryan Hudson and (JUCO) defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford. A handful of others play key roles (running back Keshawn King, defensive tackles Norrell Pollard and Mario Kendricks).
Safety Chamarri Conner, linebacker Alan Tisdale and right tackle Luke Tenuta are all playing at their respective positions for the first time.
With safety Reggie Floyd serving a first-half suspension on Saturday, Tech won’t have a single scholarship senior starting on either side of the ball, leaving punter Oscar Bradburn as the team’s most experienced player. The coaching staff isn’t using that youth as an excuse, but it certainly factors into the Hokies inconsistent play.
Tech’s youth movement on the offensive line is the biggest surprise.
Only left guard T.J. Jackson and center Zachariah Hoyt were starters with experience in the trenches. Jackson is a third-year sophomore while Hoyt started seven games last season. They suffered injuries in the opener, but have stayed on the bench after getting cleared by trainers. The coaching staff clearly sees a bright future ahead for the youngsters as they let them play through some bumps in the road.
Waiting game
Virginia Tech’s wide receiver corps had the makings of a special group, but the Hokies are waiting for their production to match their talent. True freshman Tayvion Robinson is the overall leading receiver with 23 catches for 245 yards, but Tech doesn’t have a single receiver averaging more than 50 yards per game and only have 16 receptions of 20-yards or more.
Some of that comes down to the team’s early play at quarterback, and injuries have played a significant role in their struggles as well. The expected starting trio of Damon Hazelton, Tre Turner and Hezekiah Grimsley haven’t played a single game together this season.
Tech relied on a relatively conservative passing attack against Miami after going up 28-0 in the first half, but opened things up last week against Rhode Island. Hooker targeted Hazelton 15 times — the receiver finished with five catches for 93 yards with two touchdowns — and plenty of those were downfield attempts (six of them went at least 20 or more yards down field).
Fuente hopes he will finally have his first-team receiving corps playing this weekend against North Carolina. If that is indeed the case, will Tech try to spread those around this weekend if Hazelton, Turner and Grimsley are all healthy?
Hendon to the rescue
Hooker was remarkably efficient in his first two career starts, as the Hokies have average 38 point in those games.
Hooker is 26 of 47 (55%) for 445 yards (9.5 yards per attempt) with seven touchdowns (six passing) and no interceptions. He also has 31 carries for 119 yards. The Hokies’ 485 yards and 7.1 yards per play against Rhode Island were both season highs. The offense has converted 15 of 26 third-down attempts (57.8%) with Hooker under center, a conversion percentage higher than any other team in the country.
Fuente underlined the lack of turnovers this week when discussing the team’s offensive turnaround, but don’t discount Hooker’s poise. He looked like a veteran orchestrating a five-play, 63-yard drive in the final minutes at Miami and not someone who came into the game with two career pass attempts.
While Fuente shrugged off a question about Willis’ confidence before making a switch at quarterback, he’s also maintained the person playing the position needs to have a certain swagger. That was lacking for Willis in a 45-10 loss to Duke that had him near tears in the postgame press conference.
Willis certainly wasn’t to blame for all of Tech’s struggles out of the gate, but the team needed a shot in the arm. Hooker helped pull the team back from the brink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.