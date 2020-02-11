February 3, 1930 February 9, 2020 Margaret "Peggy" Zuro, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles W. Zuro; son, Daniel Charles Zuro; her parents, Charles and Winifred Passe; brother, Charles Passe; and brother-in-law, Bob Whittaker. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Marie St.Clair (Sam) and Elaine Lane (Chris); sisters, Bobbie Whittaker and Louise Lentz (George); sister-in-law, Margaret Passe; grandchildren, Zachary Zuro (Hannah), Kimberly St.Clair, Keith St.Clair (Courtney) and Brittany and Annie Lane; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends including Lynette and Billy Martin. Peggy was a perfect homemaker who cherished her children and grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with the Rev. James O'Reilly officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
ZURO, Margaret
