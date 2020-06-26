May 11, 1954 June 24, 2020 Joan Gail Zorr, 66, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Joan carried within her a special soul – one that always looked to the well-being of others. Feeding the hungry was a great passion of hers. She was also very interested in solar energy. Listening to music was one of her favorite pastimes. Her faith in God was important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Peter and Margaret Jane Zorr. Her surviving family includes her cousin, Margaret Blaine. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Chaplain Tammy Jaffe officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Jun 26
Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
2:00PM
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
5070 Cove Road NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
