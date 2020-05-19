May 7, 2020 Mary Lou Denney Zonza, 77, of Montvale, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Mary Lou was often called Lula Belle and was member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church where she served in various capacities. She worked for 38 years at the Erie Lackawanna Railroad, Norfolk & Western Railroad, and the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Mary Lou volunteered at the Blue Ridge Library and was an animal lover and a friend to all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Zonza, and her mother, Marjorie Jacobson; and is survived by her brother, Larry Denney and wife, Jane. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Any memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Mary Lou. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

