Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... EASTERN ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WESTERN BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 730 AM EDT TUESDAY. * AT 124 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT A PERSISTENT BAND OF HEAVY RAIN HAD DEVELOPED ACROSS THE REGION FROM HUDDLESTON, TO ROANOKE, TO FINCASTLE. WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAIN WAS MOVING FROM SOUTHEAST TO NORTHWEST WITHIN THIS BAND. UP TO AN INCH OF RAIN HAD ALREADY FALLEN IN PORTIONS OF THIS AREA JUST IN THE PAST COUPLE OF HOURS. AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE DURING THE NEXT 2-3 HOURS RESULTING IN MINOR FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW-LYING AREAS. SMALL CREEKS, STREAMS, AND DRAINAGE DITCHES IN URBAN AREAS ARE SUBJECT TO RAPID RISES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... VINTON... BEDFORD... BUCHANAN... TROUTVILLE... FINCASTLE... AND STEWARTSVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES... BORE AUGER CREEK, COYNER BRANCH, DIFFICULT CREEK, LAYMANTOWN CREEK AND NORTH FORK CATAWBA CREEK. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&