January 14, 2020 Martha Pennybacker "Penny" Brock Zirkle of Roanoke went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a valiant battle with health complications. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Owen B. and Ruth J. Brock; her son, Franklin A. Zirkle Jr.; her sister, Susan B. Miller; her brother, Stephen F. Brock; and her husband of 60 years, Franklin A. Zirkle Sr. Born in Harrisonburg and later moving to Broadway, Virginia, Penny won the title "Miss Broadway", and was a member of the chorus and a vocalist for the Eddie Branner Orchestra during her high school years. Penny attended Madison College (now James Madison University) before joining the Nurses Cadet Corps to receive training in preparation for service during World War II. The war ended before she completed her training, but she went on to serve others as a private-duty nurse. In addition to singing, Penny was a talented musician, artist, and poet. Penny and Franklin instilled a love of the outdoors in their children by taking them on hikes, picnics, and camping trips, which will remain cherished memories. Penny was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Surviving are her son, Douglas O. Zirkle and his partner, Grace E. Kent; son L. Scott Zirkle and his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Rebekah Z. Nelson and her husband, Michael; daughter, Martha M. Minter; brother, A. Moffett Brock and his wife, Susie; grandson, Barry J. "Jamie" Weddle Jr. and his fiancée, Rebecca J. Hammond; grandson, L. Christopher Zirkle and his wife, Brianna; granddaughter, Kathleen M. Martin and her partner, Andrew S. Barber; granddaughter, Sarah E. Zirkle; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Avah Zirkle; sisters-in-law, R. Jean Zirkle and Louie Z. Will; and several nieces. A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was a long time member there. Penny will be interred at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission or First Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Zirkle, Martha Pennybacker Brock
