ZAMBACCA, Ann Terrill August 10, 1925 - August 31, 2019 Ann Terrill Zambacca of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the age of 94 after living gracefully with dementia for several years. Ann Wright was born on August 10, 1925, in Oklahoma. When she was four, her mother, Beulah Caldwell, moved with Ann to Kansas City, where they were separated, with Ann living in a boarding house for girls, while her mother lived in a hotel for women. Her mother remarried when she was six and they moved to a hard scrabble farm in Arkansas. Ann graduated with a teaching degree from Central Missouri State College in 1946. After a year of teaching in Independence, Mo., she married Ray Terrill, a World War II vet and moved to Kansas City where he was finishing college. They quickly had two sons and after moving to Springfield, Mo., a daughter. In 1952 they moved to Roanoke. Once the children were in school, Ann returned to teaching. For many years, she worked as a full-time substitute teacher. As her children got older, Ann started teaching full time, eventually earning her master's degree at the University of Virginia and becoming an elementary school Guidance Counselor. She retired in 1987. When her last child graduated from college, Ann, then 47, ended her marriage and lived the single life until 1983, when she married Jack Zambacca (now deceased) with whom she enjoyed many happy years. During her retirement, she felt privileged to tutor several children who had immigrated from Haiti. They were very special to Ann and she was very proud of them and their accomplishments. Ann is survived by three children who loved her deeply and feel very lucky to have had her as their mother. They are Kristie Archer of Kingsport, Tenn., Kenny Terrill (Carol) of Yelm, Wash., and Mark Terrill (Nancy) of Richmond, Va. She leaves behind six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two nephews; and her beloved sister-in-law, Gloria Terrill of Ottawa, Kan. It was Ann's wish to be cremated, and there will be no formal ceremony. A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date at Saint Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery, where her final resting place will be with her husband, Jack Zambacca. A very special thank you to the kind and loving staff of Joseph C. Thomas, Richfield Assisted Living, Salem, Va., and to all our friends for their prayers and support during her final journey. Mom's passing will leave a big void in her loved ones lives, but what a blessed life we have had because she was with us. She will be forever loved and always missed by all who knew her. Please visit www.oakeys.com to leave condolences for the family.
