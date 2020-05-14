August 30, 1953 May 7, 2020 Helen Young Yuille, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020, at the age of 66 years, surrounded by family, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Born on August 30, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Frances Young. She was educated in the Roanoke City Public School System and a 1971 William Fleming graduate. She enjoyed her family, church and her employment with the Roanoke City Health Department. She was still employed with the Roanoke City Health Department at the time of her passing and had completed 44 dedicated years of service. Helen was a humble, loving servant of the Lord and enjoyed praising and serving the Lord at God's House Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member from its initial inception. Throughout her life she was a friend to many, dedicated mother and wife and caring caretaker. She was precede in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Young; and brother-in-law, Richard Claytor. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years, Horace L. Yuille; her son, Kristopher L. Yuille; father-in-law, Mural M. Yuille; sister-in-law, Charlotte Yuille-Barnes; and her surviving siblings, Hazel Claytor, Maxine Lowry, Oscar Young (Jackie), Delois Hubbard (Thomas), David Young, and Melvin Young (Ebony) of Biloxi, Miss., Bobby Young (Rhonda), Judith Mayo (Michael), and Sharon Lee (Joseph), all of Roanoke, Va., and a host of awesome nephews and nieces. Due to the current national pandemic, a celebration of life may possibly be held at a later date. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to both congregations of God's House Baptist Ministry and Shiloh Baptist Church for their kind of words encouragement during this time of bereavement. Messages of condolences are welcomed at www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
