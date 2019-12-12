April 4, 1940 December 8, 2019 Shelby J. Young, 79, of Roanoke, Va., and Fort Mill, S.C., went to live in Heaven with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1940, in Roanoke County, daughter of Authur and Myrtle Fowler. Shelby was preceded in death by her son, Aubrey Eugene Saunders; daughter, Corinne Renee Arthur; and former husband, Donald J. Saunders. She is survived by her husband, D.C. Young; sons, Donald Wesley Saunders and his wife, Vicki, Randy Young and his wife, Daniela, and Joseph McGuire and his wife, Bridgett; sister, Patricia Patsel; sister, Naomi McGuire; brother, C.J. McGuire and his wife, Jane; stepdaughters, Loretta Crum and Lolisa Young; much loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Kim Ellis. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com. A message from Shelby…"I love you all and keep laughing."

