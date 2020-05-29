May 27, 2020 Randall "Randy" Todd Young, 56, of Boones Mill, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Randy was a graduate of Franklin County High School and Patrick Henry Community College. He served as a fuel specialist in the United States Air Force for three years stationed at Alamogordo, New Mexico. Randy was employed most of his life as a machine mechanic. He loved working with his hands and would tinker on anything with a motor. Randy is survived by his son, David Taylor Young (Katie Overstreet) of Bassett, Va; his parents, David and Juanita Young of Rocky Mount; sister, Kim Kincer and brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Rebecca Young, also of Rocky Mount; three beautiful granddaughters, whom he adored, Charli, Bella, and Bayleigh Young; as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family. A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Randy Young to the American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road, Suite 106A, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
