September 11, 2019 Nancy Lee Young, 65, of Roanoke, Va., passed away September 11, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Daniel Burwell and Lena Bonds; siblings, John Burwell and Emma Burwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Young. She retired from North Roanoke Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted daughter, Laura Crowder (Ron); grandchildren, Shanise Burwell, D'zyre Crowder, Zamya Fayettte; great-granddaughter, Anorah Burwell; brothers, David, Sam, Calvin, Paul, Jack (Carolyn), and James Burwell; sister, Mary Burwell; sisters-in-law, Mary and Joyce Burwell; and other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Serenity with family visitation at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Burwell Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

