May 21, 2020 Nancy Young, 82, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Young; her sister, Carol Ledbetter; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jelaine and Richard Wood; sister-in-law, Liz Blankenship; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Scott LeGrys; her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Clayton Stokes; her son and daughter-in-law, William Jr. and Paula Young; her grandchildren, Chasity Kisling, Brianne Griffin, Edward Young and Samuel LeGrys; her great-grandchildren Lillian Kisling, Nathan Kisling and Lola Kisling; and several nieces and nephews. As a military wife, she travelled extensively in Europe and Japan. She enjoyed her career at Singer-Link Simulation in Silver Spring, Md., before retiring in Anne Arundel County, Md. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. The family would like to express their special thanks to Runk & Pratt Senior Living Community and MediHome Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.