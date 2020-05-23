May 21, 2020 Nancy Young, 82, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Young; her sister, Carol Ledbetter; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jelaine and Richard Wood; sister-in-law, Liz Blankenship; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Scott LeGrys; her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Clayton Stokes; her son and daughter-in-law, William Jr. and Paula Young; her grandchildren, Chasity Kisling, Brianne Griffin, Edward Young and Samuel LeGrys; her great-grandchildren Lillian Kisling, Nathan Kisling and Lola Kisling; and several nieces and nephews. As a military wife, she travelled extensively in Europe and Japan. She enjoyed her career at Singer-Link Simulation in Silver Spring, Md., before retiring in Anne Arundel County, Md. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. The family would like to express their special thanks to Runk & Pratt Senior Living Community and MediHome Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.