YOUNG Margaret Anne November 18, 1937 September 28, 2019 Margaret Anne Young, 81, of Newport News, Va., died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living of Elizabeth City. She was born in Bradshaw, WV on November 18, 1937 to the late Lee G. Crosswhite and Ethel B. Mullins Crosswhite and was the widow of Gerald Bobby Young. Prior to her retirement, she was a deli manager. She was a majorette and taught roller skating in her youth. She liked to go antiquing, enjoyed traveling and learning about people, and was faithful to her church and choir. She is survived by a daughter, Bobbi Smith (Daniel) of Hertford, N.C.; two sons, Randolph T. Weaver, Jr. of Newport News, Va., and David L. Weaver (Carol) of Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Savannah, Shannon, Virginia, Stephanie, Synamin, and Melissa; nine great grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two siblings. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Home2 Suites by Hilton, 4830 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, Va. 24012. A private burial will be in Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, Va. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. is assisting the Young family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.