November 15, 1930 June 12, 2020 Jim Young, 89, of Salem, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Barbara Pultz Young, and three daughters, Debbie Harris (Rick) of Jasper, Ga., Becky Garrison (Jim) of Double Oak, Texas, and Cindy Courtright (Mark) of Hardy, Va. Also, son-in-law, Rick Harman of Roanoke, Va.; eight grandchildren, Grace Garrison Guajardo (Jessie), Julie and Clark Garrison, Brandon, Cara, Jake and Michael Harman, and Johnny Courtright; two sisters-in-law, Judy Young and Anne Roesch, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Cathy Harman; parents, William R. Young and Marie P. Young; and brother, William R. Young Jr. He loved spending time with his family. Cross-country motorhome trips and 50 years of gatherings at Smith Mountain Lake kept the family entertained and close-knit. Barbara and Jim enjoyed traveling the world together and playing tennis and bridge with lifelong friends from high school. He was a 1949 graduate of Andrew Lewis High School, where he lettered in football and baseball. He earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia, where he played on the varsity football team for three years and was a member of the Raven Society, IMP Society, and SAE fraternity. In the Korean War, Jim served his country in the United States Army as company commander of a transportation unit. He continued in the Army Reserves for 22 years, retiring as lieutenant colonel. Jim was a partner in the law firm of Dodson Pence Viar Young & Woodrum in Roanoke until 1994, when he returned to Salem for private practice. He continued to help his valued clients into his 80s. Jim was a respected, influential leader of the community he loved and served. He was president of Salem Jaycees, Salem Kiwanis, Salem-Roanoke County Bar Association, Roanoke County Council of PTAs, Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, and Roanoke Valley Economic Development Partnership. He was the first president of the new Salem High School PTA and served on the Roanoke College Planned Giving Board. Also, he was chairman of the Salem Electoral Board for 15 years. He served the Boy Scouts of America in many capacities over a 50-year span. Jim was president of the Blue Ridge Mountains Council, served as the council's attorney for many years, and chaired the Service Center Building Committee. He was so proud that two of his grandsons earned the Eagle Scout rank. A member of Salem Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years, he served as deacon, elder, trustee and Sunday School teacher. Jim received many accolades, including The Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, Silver Beaver Award of the Boy Scouts of America, and Economic Development Partnership Citizen of the Year. He was inducted into the Salem High Alumni Hall of Fame and was a lifetime member of the VA PTA. An accomplished tennis player, he was a three-year Virginia USTA doubles champion in the 75-80-year-old division and a two-year champion in the 80-plus age group. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the following organizations that were dear to his heart, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Catherine Young Harman Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 8934, Roanoke, VA 24014, Foundation for Roanoke Valley Pultz-Young Memorial Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1159, Roanoke, VA 24006, Salem Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 536, Salem, VA 24153, or to the Boy Scouts of America Blue Ridge Mountains Council, 2131 Valley View Blvd. NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main Street, Salem, with the Rev. Janet Chisom of Salem Presbyterian Church officiating. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com. Jim will be missed greatly and remembered for his generosity and servant's heart.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases rise, disproportionately affect Hispanic residents
-
Anti-racist resolution prompts spirited Montgomery County School Board debate
-
Deaths from COVID-19 rise from 6 to 18 in a week in Mount Rogers Health District
-
Pandemic drives 2 Roanoke transportation companies to suspend operations
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.