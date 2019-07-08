December 4, 1936 July 6, 2019 Doris Marie Stultz Young of Roanoke, Va., was born on December 4, 1936, and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was the daughter of late Ezra Lee Stultz and Louise Marie Sword Stultz, and granddaughter of the late Louis Granville Stultz and Hattie Cornelia Adkins Stultz. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 57 ½ years, Walter Lewis Young Jr. (Buddy). She was also predeceased by brothers, Harold Leigh Stultz, Paul Eugene Stultz and Ezra Maurice Stultz; and sister, Katherine Susie Stultz Bostian. Doris graduated from William Fleming High School in 1956. She retired from Appalachian Power Company in 2001 after 45 years of service. Doris is survived by her sisters, Barbara Stultz Ryan of Salem, Va., and Dorothy Stultz Hudgins of Goldbond, Va.; 15 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and great-nephews; many, many great-great-nieces and nephews; and many loving friends. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.