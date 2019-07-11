July 1, 2019 Donald Eugene (Don) Young, 86, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with His Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Vera Young; and daughter, Leslie. Don represented New York Life Insurance Agency for over 30 years as a general agent. Surviving are his loving wife, Kaye Young; and son, Brian Young. A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday July 13, 2019, in Faith Chapel at First Baptist Church with Dr. Bryan Smith officiating. A visitation will immediately follow the service in The Crossing. Online condolence may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.