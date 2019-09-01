YOPP Donald Carless August 30, 2019 Donald Carless Yopp, of Shawsville, blessed to have lived 90 years, entered into his eternal home August 30, 2019. He was the son of late Lewis Warden and Gracie Ethel Stewart Yopp. He was also preceded in death by his son, Richard; wife, Nancy; five brothers; and four sisters. He is survived by his son, David (Diane); stepdaughter, Crystal (Tony) Wright; brother, Frank; four grandchildren; and one stepgranddaughter; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services and military honors will follow in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Craig Reed officiating. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

