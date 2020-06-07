December 19, 1925 May 26, 2020 Harold Yeglin, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home in Roanoke. A private burial is taking place in Des Moines, Iowa. Harold was born on December 19, 1925, in Des Moines, to Philip and Ethel Yeglin. He was a proud World War II veteran who served in Europe and Japan. Harold attended North High School in Des Moines (class of 1943) and earned a degree from the University of Iowa. His long career with the Des Moines Register's sports department spanned five decades from his first job as a teenager until his retirement in the late 1980's. Harold was blessed with two wonderful marriages. His beloved first wife, Dorothy Miller Yeglin, a food editor for the Des Moines Register, died in 1983. He found love again with his second wife, Miloslava Ferguson Yeglin until her passing in 2010. Harold's life-long passions included baseball - especially the Chicago Cubs, collecting marching band music and the 1956 Thunderbird he drove for 50 years. In 1995, he organized an Army reunion trip to Europe on the 50th anniversary of VE Day to commemorate the liberation of Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. There, he accepted an award from the country's president. Harold was fascinated by family history and genealogy and extensively researched his Lithuanian Jewish roots. Harold Yeglin is survived by son, Kent Yeglin of Oakland, Calif.; daughter, Sara Yeglin; son-in-law, Mark Wright; and granddaughters, Ruby and Stella Wright of Atlanta, Ga.; his stepchildren, Monika Mundy, Richard Ferguson and William Ferguson of Roanoke, Va. Arrangements by Iles Dunn's Chapel, www.IlesCares.com.
