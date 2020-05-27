July 4, 1942 May 26, 2020 John Thomas "J.T." Yeatts, 77, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. J.T. was born on July 4, 1942, to the late Lee and Lorena Yeatts of Dry Fork, Va. He graduated from Whitmell High School and Central Virginia Community College. J.T. served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Grand Forks, North Dakota. He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as a Right of Way Agent. After retirement, he served as a Right of Way Agent for Continental Field Service, Mooreland Altobelli, Earth Tech, and Greenhorn America. J.T. was a faithful member of Villa Heights Baptist Church where he served in the Finance Committee, Counting Committee, and Chairman of the Usher Board. J.T. is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Annette "Annie"; daughter, Kristi Brown (Mike); love of his life and granddaughter, Taylor (Bug) Brown; grandson, Ryan Brown; brother, Ronnie Yeatts of Danville; nephew, Ryan Yeatts of Prince George, Va.; aunt, Elizabeth Adkerson of Dry Fork; and many family members and friends. J.T. was a loving and dedicated Christian husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Jake Huffman officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Villa Heights Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
2:00PM
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
