June 18, 1990 May 14, 2020 Maggie Amanda Yeager departed her earthly home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Maggie was born on June 18, 1990, to Carol Mummert Yeager and Frank F. Waugh, Jr. One minute earlier, her twin sister Jacqueline was born. In true Gemini fashion, they were bona-fide twins who were inseparable. Maggie lived in Falmouth, Va. until they relocated to Roanoke in the 5th grade. Maggie graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 2008, alongside her twin and lifelong friends Taylor Nutt, Brittin Webb, Alyson Slate, Corey Eubank, and Jamie White. Maggie leaves behind her 9 year-old daughter, Jennifer Lynn Garst Yeager; her grandmother, Ke Waugh; her parents, Carol Yeager and Frank Waugh with wife, Susan; her brother, John Yeager III with wife, Jill; her sister, Jacqueline Yeager and Joe Munt; sister, Katarina Waugh; and brothers, Donavan Waugh, Matthew Garr, and Shaun Michel Sindoni. She is also survived by many co-parents, Penny Morrison, Jo Kuba and Aggie Curry. Maggie is also survived by so many "might as well be" brothers and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will all have the task of keeping her alive in our hearts. Everyone who knew Maggie knew she believed, with her whole heart, "It's not the about the storm, it's about learning to dance in the rain". A Celebration of Maggie's Life will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. The service will be held at her home in Roanoke, Va. Please contact her family for details. A Trust Fund has been established for her daughter, and anyone wanting to make donations may make checks payable directly to Jennifer Lynn Garst Yeager. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
-
Casey: Landlord changes locks, keeps tenant out after criminal trespass charge
-
House speaker shakes up tobacco panel, naming Democrats to replace Republicans from tobacco regions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.