YEAGER Cynthia Darnell October 21, 2019 Cynthia Darnell (Cindy) Yeager, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Dooley; an infant brother; sister Marilyn Cantu; grandmothers, Irma and Lola Dooley; grandfathers, William and Jake Dooley; and step father, John Richard Dooley. Surviving are her husband, Chester Dennis Yeager; mother, Beulah Dooley; siblings, Fred A. Dooley, and Marsha Marsh Sage (Kevin); numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Tubby. The would like to offer a very special thank you to the nurses on the 6th floor at Lewis Gale Hospital for their many acts of kindness. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Rev. Amos B. Ruff. Interment will follow in Holy Land Cemetery, Bedford County. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

