Yauger John Newsom December 27, 2019 John Newsom Yauger, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Hare Yauger; his daughter, Sarah Katherine Bagshaw and her husband, Steven Bagshaw; his son, Douglas Yauger and his wife, Shannen Yauger; three grandchildren, William, Edward, and Samantha; his sister, Margaret Yauger and her husband, Malcom Smith; and many close friends. Mr. Yauger attained the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop #3, Birmingham Area Council on March 30, 1949, and was awarded bronze, silver, and gold palms. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1955 to 1957, serving in the countries of Germany and the United States of America. He owned and operated John N. Yauger & Company in Roanoke, Virginia, for more than 40 years, and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor or memory of Mr. Yauger to The Gideons International at gideons.org. A celebration of John's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Roanoke (in the chapel), 321 Marshall Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016.
