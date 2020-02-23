September 24, 1949 February 21, 2020 "Judy" Judith Ann Wyttenbach, age 70, of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 24, 1949, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and grew up in Monroe, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jan Patton; and her parents, John Joseph and Mary L. Smith Pottier. Judy was a book lover with a thirst for knowledge and a master's degree in library science and an avid Washington Redskins fan. She was most content in her recliner with a good book in hand and an episode of NCIS on the TV in the background. She loved animals and people alike and served as a volunteer at an equine therapy facility while living in Buffalo, N.Y., with her, then husband, Gary Wyttenbach. Judy was a proud veteran of the United States Army where she served for eight years as a medic in Germany in the late 70's and early 80's. She loved to travel and see new places and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. While living in Christiansburg, Judy enjoyed gardening and planting beautiful flowers in her yard, and always looked forward to the spring when the warmer weather would come, and she could enjoy her flower beds in full bloom. Judith is survived by her eldest son, Michael Joseph Lancaster and his wife, Robin Ratcliffe Lancaster and their two children, Adam and Sarah Beth Lancaster of Clemmons N.C.; her second son, John David Lancaster of Dublin, Va., and his son, John Dylan Moose of North Carolina; and her daughter, Melanie Lancaster of Arlington, Texas. She is also survived by two stepsons, David Wyttenbach of Ray City, Ga., and Daryl Wyttenbach of Smyrna, Tenn., and their families; as well as her ex-husband, Gary Wyttenbach of Albuquerque, N.M. Graveside services will be private at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VA Medical Center in Salem, Va. Though she be but little she is fierce- William Shakespeare. The Wyttenbach family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
Christiansburg police chief: Hurst shown no favoritism
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.