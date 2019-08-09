WYRICK, Barry Dean August 8, 2019 Barry Dean Wyrick, 56, of Blue Ridge, Va., went to his eternal home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a long courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. He was welcomed with open arms by his sweet mother, Mattie Wyrick, and mother-in-law, Dorothy Leonard. Barry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlotte; his daughter and son-in-law, Carmen (Drew) Eland; his son, Garrett Wyrick; and a precious grandson, Bryce Eland. Also left to cherish his memory are family and friends that have been a huge support through the last few years, his brother, Jimmy (Anita) Wyrick; his father-in-law, Bob Leonard; the "Leonard" aunts, uncles and cousins; and the UVA HD Center of Excellence team and Community Hospice of Indian Trail, especially Lee and Tunishia. A special shout out to cousin, Bill Mitchell, for the many years of friendship. Bill continues to fight the HD battle. Barry was a graduate of LBHS and worked his early years for Joe Arrington and finished his career with 22 years at Norfolk Southern. Barry's end of life decisions included donating his body to science in hopes of finding a cure for HD. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with a service celebrating his life and home going beginning at 11 a.m. officiated by Barry's cousin, the Rev. Travis Keith of Powhatan, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Huntington's Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
