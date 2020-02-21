August 8, 1939 February 19, 2020 Doyle Weston Wyatt, age 80, of Boones Mill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1939 and was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Wyatt and Mamie Bernice Wyatt; and sister, Patricia Whitlow West. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Frances Wyatt; two sons, Doyle J. Wyatt (Karen) of Newport, Tenn. and Brian Wyatt (Julie); daughter, Suzanne McConnell (Kevin); grandchildren, Rebecca Jennings Wyatt, Luke Wyatt, and Abby Wyatt. Mr. Wyatt was a retired United Methodist Minister serving many churches throughout Franklin County and beyond, as well as a retired Juvenile Probation Officer. He was also a United States Navy Veteran aboard the U.S.S. Picuda. A memorial service will be held at Faith Fellowship Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, with Pastor Gary Hoffman and the Rev. Jae Song officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 100 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, Virginia 24184. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

