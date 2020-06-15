May 4, 1956 June 13, 2020 Bradley Dawson (Brad) Wyatt passed on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born on May 4, 1956 in Grundy, Virginia. Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Bob) Wyatt and Shirley Wyatt of Grundy, Virginia, and by his aunt, Peggy Yates. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Stewart Wyatt; his uncle and aunt, Johnny and Linda Sturgill; his son, Alex; and his daughter, Emily. Brad loved and enjoyed spending time with his children. He was incredibly proud of them both. Brad and Alex shared a great love for The University of Virginia and Pittsburgh sports. They enjoyed watching and going to games together. Brad also had a great talent for cooking, always making delicious meals for the family. He recently served as a deacon for Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, a role in which he was honored to serve the church. Brad made many great friends during this time serving. He enjoyed brewing craft beer at home, even winning a home-brew competition, and partnering with Big Lick Brewery to raise over $1,200 for the Children's Miracle Network. Recently, Brad had enjoyed spending time with the friends he had made at the Kroger growler bar. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. A service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Kyle Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.
