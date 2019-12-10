December 8, 2019 Elizabeth Ann Wukits, age 80, of Christiansburg, was called home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Elizabeth leaves behind four children, Stephanie and Roger Shepherd, Stephen and Carol Wukits, Theresa and Fred Lovern, and Beryl and Crystal Whitfield; five grandchildren, Eric and Sherry Shepherd, Matthew and Shawna Shepherd, Elizabeth and Marion Sanderson, Madeline Lovern, and Hunter Whitfield; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Shepherd officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

