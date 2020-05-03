February 21, 1938 April 22, 2020 James M. Wright Sr. of Knoxville, Tenn. and Catawba, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born on February 21, 1938, to late Frank and Rosetta Wright. Preceded in death by brother, Carl and sister, Lucille. Survived by wife, Darlene Justice; children, Monty, Jason, Benee and Andrew; brothers, Fred and Bruce; sister, Iris; 11 grandkids. BS in Civil Engineering from VA Tech, 1960, and Master Degree from Univ. of Tenn. in Water Resources Engineering. Active interests in his church, Boy Scouts, Toastmasters and genealogy. Private burial beside his beloved mother at Hall Cemetery, Catawba on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A celebration of life service at Washington Pike UMC in Knoxville will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

