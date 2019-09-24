September 22, 2019 Sarah E. Wright, 56, of Boones Mill, Va., died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

