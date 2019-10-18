WRIGHT Robert H. Bobby October 16, 2019 Robert H. Bobby Wright, 87, of Radford, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home, with Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m. in the Chapel.

