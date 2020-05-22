May 14, 2020 Robert G. Wright, 64, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Serenity. Interment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

