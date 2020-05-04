April 30, 2020 Rebecca F. Wright of Roanoke, Virginia, local artist and homemaker, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Bec, Becky, Mom B was born in Richmond, Virginia, to E. Gaynelle Phillips and J. Stuart Franklin Sr. The Franklins relocated to Roanoke where Becky graduated from Jefferson High School in 1941. Having obtained her pilot's license before her driver's license, Becky was working by the end of World War II for the City of Roanoke at Woodrum Field. Here she fell in love with a handsome pilot/instructor, Jasper E. Wright. They married in June of 1948, a union lasting some 54 years. By the time of her death, Rebecca had outlived her husband, brothers, and most of her family, friends, and acquaintances. A warm, loving, and caring individual who seldom met a stranger, Mom B is survived by her son, Phillip (Suzi) of Roanoke; daughter, Melissa Johnson (Wayne) of Lynchburg; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Owing to the ongoing virus pandemic, there will be no funeral. A private remembrance of her life will occur at a later date.
