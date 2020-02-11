WRIGHT Pamela Ann Miller February 7, 2020 Pamela Ann Miller Wright, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Joseph Wright. A private service was held.
WRIGHT, Pamela Ann Miller
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela WRIGHT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.