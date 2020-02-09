February 6, 2020 Gloria Harmon "PeeWee" Wright, 79, of Moneta, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She loved bowling and was a 1958 graduate of Jefferson High School where she earned "Most Athletic" of the class. She was a member of the woman's auxiliary at both the Eagles and AMVET's and served on both boards. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Sadie Harmon and brothers, Lester and James Harmon. Surviving family includes her husband of 59 years, Ramon A Wright; son, Scott Wright; grandchildren, McKenzie, Taylor, and Seth; brother, Billy Harmon and wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Brenda Gilmore and husband, Billy; special friends, Tracy and Patsy, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with the Rev. Jeff Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
Gloria Harmon Wright
