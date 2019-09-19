September 15, 2019 Carol Cramer Wright of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019. She was a member of Troutville Baptist Church in Botetourt. Carol worked at the American Red Cross for 36 years in various positions but retired as Laboratory Assistant. She loved needlepoint, crocheting and sewing. Carol loved her beloved dog, Toby, and many other pets in the past. She was a native of Vinton and always called that her home. Carol was a graduate of William Byrd High School Class of 1959. She was the Widow of George David Wright from Botetourt and they were married for 41 years until his death in 2006. Carol was also preceded in death her parents, Annabelle Rice Cramer and John D. Cramer. Carol is survived by one son, Michael David Wright and wife, Terri Chewning Wright; brother, Fred Cramer and wife, Kathryn Cramer; and nephews, Brian and Eric Cramer; brothers-in-law, James E. Wright and Kenneth D Wright; and sister-in-law, Donna W. Quesenberry. She was a wonderful mother and a joy to be around to all that knew her. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Jon R. Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
